scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

KBC 14: Sunil Chhetri shows his footballing skills, recites dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan films. Watch video

In a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan and footballer Sunil Chhetri will exchange some fun banter over the actor's films.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 3:26:34 pm
Sunil ChhetriSunil Chhetri on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (Photo: Sony)

Footballer Sunil Chhetri will show some of his football tricks in the pilot episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the quiz show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the footballer will also quote some iconic dialogues from Bachchan’s films.

In the new promo, Bachchan says, “Wherever Sunil goes, people ask him to perform football tricks.” Sunil responds by asking if he could quote one of the lines from an Amitabh Bachchan song and if he could complete it. He quotes the lines from the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal, “Mar gaya? Lekin aap toh zinda ho?” To which Bachchan responds, “Yeh jeena bhi koi jeena hai lallu?” The song is Mere Paas Aao from the iconic film, where Bachchan is entertaining a bunch of children.

Also Read |Aamir Khan on allegations that his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha is the same as PK: ‘There is one similarity…’

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati since 2000, and the show is about to enter Season 14.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

The KBC  Independence day special episode will be telecast August 7, which will also have boxing champion Mary Kom, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh and India’s first female officer to get a gallantry award, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, on the hot seat. Aamir Khan will also be a special guest on the show, as part of his Laal Singh Chaddha promotions.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 03:26:34 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope it holds out f...
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope it holds out f...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Chhattisgarhi pride & ‘localising’ deities: How Bhupesh Baghel has he...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days
Manipur

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement