KBC 14: Sunil Chhetri shows his footballing skills, recites dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan films. Watch video

Footballer Sunil Chhetri will show some of his football tricks in the pilot episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the quiz show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the footballer will also quote some iconic dialogues from Bachchan’s films.

In the new promo, Bachchan says, “Wherever Sunil goes, people ask him to perform football tricks.” Sunil responds by asking if he could quote one of the lines from an Amitabh Bachchan song and if he could complete it. He quotes the lines from the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal, “Mar gaya? Lekin aap toh zinda ho?” To which Bachchan responds, “Yeh jeena bhi koi jeena hai lallu?” The song is Mere Paas Aao from the iconic film, where Bachchan is entertaining a bunch of children.

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati since 2000, and the show is about to enter Season 14.

The KBC Independence day special episode will be telecast August 7, which will also have boxing champion Mary Kom, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh and India’s first female officer to get a gallantry award, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, on the hot seat. Aamir Khan will also be a special guest on the show, as part of his Laal Singh Chaddha promotions.