KBC 14 question on Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta leaves him touched: ‘Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 kickstarted earlier this month. While fans have been lapping up the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Shark Tank India‘s Aman Gupta has been left overwhelmed with a question asked on the show recently. Sharing a screengrab of the episode which features a question about his company, Aman wrote in Big B’s style, “Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum, Hainnn.” He further added, “Proud to see entrepreneurs and startups as General Knowledge questions.”

The question on the screen reads, “boAt, a company co-founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, sells which of these products?” The options were, a) Boat, b) Cupboards, c) Headphones and d) Cars. The right answer, as readers would know, is ‘headphones’.

Aman Gupta’s friends and fans also joined him to celebrate this sweet feat. Co-shark Ashneer Grover replied, “Superb” while comedian Abish Mathew posted an applaud emoji. A follower also wrote, “Level of success .” Some even cracked jokes that the right answer should have been boat. “Boat should sell boat,” they wrote.

Shark Tank India, based on the international franchise called Dragons’ Den, features budding entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, also called ‘Sharks’, who decide whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company. The Indian version featured Aman Gupta (boAt), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Namita Thapar (Emcure) in the investor panel. After a thundering season last year, Sony TV is now all set to bring the next installment. As auditions are already underway, the show will launch sometime at the end of the year.

As for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Amitabh Bachchan-led game show has been in the running for 22 years. The thespian has been the face of the show ever since its launch, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping in to host season 3 after Big B backed out owing to ill health.