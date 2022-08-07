scorecardresearch
KBC 14: Aamir Khan and Major D P Singh won Rs 50 lakh by answering this question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan, Major D P Singh, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, Sunil Chetri and MC Mary Kom graced the first episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14.

August 7, 2022 11:06:11 pm
KBC 14Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 premiered on Sunday. (Photo: SonyTV/Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan is back with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 14th season of the Sony TV show kick-started on Sunday with a special episode which celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence. Actor Aamir Khan, Major D P Singh, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, footballer Sunil Chetri and boxer MC Mary Kom graced the premiere episode of KBC 14.

Aamir Khan and Colonel Mitali Madhumita graced the hot seat first. After answering the first seven questions correctly, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh replaced Col. Mitali on the hot seat. Singh and Khan answered the next seven questions correctly, and won Rs 50 lakh.

The question for Rs 50 lakh was ‘Which of these pairs of Indian presidents have presented the Bharat Ratna to each other?’ The options were ‘S Radhakrishnan-VV Giri, VV Giri-Zakir Hussain, Zakir Hussain-Pratibha Patil and Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan.’

Since Aamir was not sure about his answer Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan, he used the second lifeline 50:50 for the Rs 50 lakh question. It turned out that the Bollywood superstar was right after all as Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan was the correct answer.

After Aamir Khan, Major D P Singh and Colonel Mitali Madhumita, Sunil Chetri and MC Mary Kom took the hot seat.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It will also stream on SonyLIV.

