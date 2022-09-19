KBC 14 crorepati Kavita Chawla returned from the show empty-handed earlier: ‘Amitabh Bachchan saw me crying and said…’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is all set to get its first crorepati in Kolhapur’s Kavita Chawla. The 45-year-old impressed host Amitabh Bachchan with her game as she sat across him on the hot seat. Interestingly, it has been a long wait for the homemaker as she has been dreaming of being on the show ever since it launched in 2000. She did score an audition to reach the fastest finger first round last year but had to go back home with a broken heart. This time, Kavita says that she came with a mission to be a crorepati and her wish was fulfilled.

“This is one show where your knowledge is celebrated and you gain so much respect. I have always been interested to be a part of this show, and it’s been a dream come true moment for me. Last year, when I couldn’t reach the hot seat from the fastest finger first round, I was so heartbroken. I remember sitting on the set and crying my heart out. Amitabh Bachchan ji then came forward and told me not to be demotivated. His words kept echoing in my mind and I decided to come back, this time with the mission to win,” she told indianexpress.com.

Kavita Chawla revealed that it wasn’t easy to go back home empty-handed, and she was subjected to taunts by people around her. “Daant bhi padhi (I got scolded also). This was such a big opportunity and I was the first from my colony to go this far. And to be not able to play the game was a disappointment for everyone. Many even taunted me saying ‘crorepati ban gayi’. I didn’t reply to them then but now I am indeed a crorepati,” she added with a smile. The homemaker added that it was her determination that she auditioned again, and in her son’s word the selection was a result of her patience and hard work.

Given she was reliving the experience, Kavita mentioned how pressure was building on her as she played the game again. Having missed the chance on the first try, she was panicking but kept her cool to answer the three questions fastest. And as Big B announced her game, she revealed that she shouted at the top of her voice and rushed to hug the host. Post that, Kavita said that it was a smooth ride as she played the game confidently. “There were moments of fear as some questions were really tough but I used my logic and knowledge to give the right answer.”

Talking about her interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, Kavita Chawla said that she was shocked to see him being so humble towards everyone. She shared, “I have never seen a personality like him, who doesn’t have an iota of attitude or pride. He didn’t even have to say anything as his behaviour towards us made us so comfortable. He was so frank and open to converse that I really had a lot of fun with him. I remember Amitji coming to me at the end and saying that I played a clever game. That was a huge compliment from him and it was the highlight of my journey.”

Her personal journey too has been challenging. She had to fight to get education and independence. Kavita shared that her family wanted her to quit education after she passed class 10th. However, her teachers encouraged her parents to let her continue as she had a lot of interest and was also good at it. However, after she completed class 12th, she had to drop out. The KBC 14 winner further shared that 30 years back, she used to work on her sewing machine for almost eight years and earn a meager amount of Rs 20 per day.

She added, “From then to now becoming a crorepati has been a long journey but so fulfilling. I have always believed education and knowledge will take you places. Through this platform, I would like to tell everyone that never feel that educating women is worthless as they can change the world. They will make you proud. I have gratitude towards my parents who supported me and I hope every parent will help their daughters too.”

Kavita Chawla further shared that she hasn’t told anyone in her family about her feat as she wants them to watch the show. “It’s a surprise,” she said. As for the prize money, the crorepati said that she will invest most of it in her son’s education. “That’s my priority. We haven’t thought about anything else yet”