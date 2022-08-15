KBC 14: Host Amitabh Bachchan is ‘proud of’ contestant who gets his girlfriend as a companion. Watch

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan has had the most interesting conversations with contestants. In the latest episode of the 14th season of the game show, Big B will be seen quite impressed with contestant Ayush Garg, who will get his girlfriend along with him. The host will remark that this is the first time such a thing has happened on this show and claim it’s a ‘naya zamana’ (new generation) thing.

In a new promo shared by Sony TV, senior Bachchan introduces Ayush Garg as a strategy and operations manager. He then asks him who has he got along with him to which the young man smiles and says, his girlfriend Aarushi Sharma. As the camera pans to the young woman, who smiles at this sudden attention, Big B lauds Ayush for this bold step.

“I am hearing this for the first time and I am so proud that you are saying you have brought your girlfriend with you. Wah! Kya baat hai (That’s so nice),” the Bollywood star says. As he further questions the contestant how the two met, the IITian explains how he decided to give online dating a try a few years back, and that’s how he met his lady love.

His response leaves Bachchan puzzled and he then questions him further about the same with a naughty glint in his eyes. “Accha ek baat bataiye bhaisaab, apne liye nahi pooch raha hu main. Yeh online dating hoti kaise hai (Okay tell me something, and I am not asking for myself. How does one date online),” he shares as he laughs at his own joke, leaving Ayush and Aarushi blushing.

At the press conference of the show, indianexpress.com quizzed Amitiabh Bachchan on what makes him return to the show every year, he replied that it’s always the studio audience. He shared, “The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm. To mark the 75th year of Independence, makers have increased the jackpot prize to Rs 7.5 crore. Also, another ‘padaav’ (level) of Rs 75 lakh has been added this year which can help contestants win a bigger prize money.