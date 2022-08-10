KBC 14: Dulichand Agarwal fails to answer question worth Rs 75 lakh. Can you answer it?

Updated: August 10, 2022 11:15:55 am
The first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, a professor Dulichand Agarwal, won Rs 50 lakh in Monday’s episode and was a rollover contestant in Tuesday’s episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show. After playing well until the 14th question, he had to quit the quiz show on the 15th question worth Rs 75 lakhs.
The question that made Dulichand couldn’t answer was, “During which conflict did NATO engage in the first combat operations in its history?” The options were: First Gulf war, Soviet-Afghan War, Cyprus War, and Bosnian War.
The contestant pondered upon the answer for quite some time and thought the answer would be option B which was Soviet-Afghan War. But Big B warned him against taking the risk since if his answer turns out to be wrong, he would lose the prize money of Rs 50 lakh and will come down to Rs 3,20,000.
Wary about taking the risk, Dulichand decided to quit and take home the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Upon quitting, he guessed the answer as Soviet-Afghan War, which was indeed incorrect. The correct answer was the Bosnian War.
The next contestant to take the hot seat after Dulichand was Hardik Joshi, a professor from Gujarat. He looked quite excited to be on the show and sitting in front of the Shahehshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. However, he couldn’t stay for long and managed to win Rs 10,000. The question, worth Rs 80,000, that made him lose in the show was, “The Gold Dagger is an annual award given to books published in which of these genres?” The options were: Romance, Crime Fiction, Science Fiction, and Travel.
Hardik used his two lifelines on the question and yet answered it wrong. While he picked ‘Travel’ as the answer, the right answer was ‘Crime Fiction’.
After Hardik, the next contestant to win the fastest finger first round was copywriter Samit Sharma. He will continue playing on the show in Wednesday’s episode.
