Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

KBC 14 contestant playing for Rs 7.5 crore says money means nothing to him: ‘What is the purpose?’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Shashwat Goel said that he wants to donate all his winnings and Amitabh Bachchan applauded his resolve. He has already won Rs 75 lakh and will play for Rs 1 crore now.

kbc 14Shashwat Goel will face the question worth Rs 7.5 crore on Tuesday's episode of KBC 14.

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 saw contestant Shashwat Goel win Rs 75 lakh on Monday’s episode. In an unlikely move, Shashwat chose to take an audience poll at this juncture of the game and went ahead with the answer that the audience voted for.

The question that he faced was – The English name for which of these items has its origin in an Indian language? The options were: Ginger, Banana, Pumpkin, Coffee. The audience went with ‘Ginger’ with 62 percent voting for it, and Shashwat chose to go with their opinion. This was the correct answer and he won Rs 75 lakh.

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked Shashwat what he would do with the prize money and he shared that he does not see money as an accomplishment and would donate it all. Shashwat had shared earlier in the episode that he lost his mother and said that this incident made him realise that the materialistic things don’t matter in life. “This money means nothing to me because ever since this happened with my mother, my perspective towards life has changed. I realised that the materialistic things will be left here and we will leave the world. My focus is only on happiness and giving back to the society.”

Talking about the winning amount, Shashwat said that he does not have a concrete plan about it yet but he intends to donate it to families whose fortunes changed after the devastating effects of Covid-19. He said, “Ultimately, what is the purpose of our brief mortal life if not the pursuit of legacy?”

On Tuesday’s episode, Shashwat will answer the question for Rs 1 crore and move on to the question worth Rs 7.5 crore. It is yet to be known how much money will Shashwat walk away with. Tuesday’s episode will also see Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as special guests on the show as they celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 11:56:21 am
