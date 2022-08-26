KBC 14: Contestant attempts Rs 1 crore question, says won’t give her husband anything if she wins

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 might get its first ‘crorepati’ soon. A new promo of the show has a contestant from Bengaluru winning Rs 75 lakhs and attempting the question worth Rs 1 crore. However, the contestant doesn’t wish to gift anything to her husband after winning the cash prize as she claims he too has never gifted her anything.

The new promo of KBC 14, shared by Sony TV on Instagram, has senior Bachchan congratulating Bengaluru-based dermatologist Dr Anu Varghese as she wins Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, he also asks her, “Patidev ko kya gift dengi aap? (What will you gift to your husband?)” She replied, “Kuch bhi toh nahi, sir (Nothing, sir)” and left everyone laughing.

A few moments later, the host congratulates her for winning Rs 75 lakh. He once again asks her if she still won’t give anything to her husband and she says, “Sir, vo khud mujhe koi gift nahi dete (Sir, he himself never gifts me anything.)” On this, Big B requests Anu to gift him something.

The promo was shared with the caption, “Apne pati ko yun hi kabhi gift na dene waali Dr. Anu Varghese, kya de paayegi unhein Rs. 1,00,00,000 ki dhanrashi ka gift?Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #KBC2022.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV.