KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that made Vimal Naranbhai Kambad quit the show?

August 18, 2022 10:03:16 am
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14‘s latest episode saw contestant Vimal Kambad compete for the big prize. Vimal managed to get to the question worth Rs 50 lakh, but it was at this point that he had to quit the game. He walked away from the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show with Rs 25 lakh. The 29-year-old Vimal works as a peon at Gujarat High Court.
Vimal used his ‘Video call a friend’ lifeline, but chose to quit because he wasn’t sure about the answer.
The question that made Vimal Kambad quit the quiz show was: “Which of these Bharat Ratna awardees was born as well as died in a country outside India?” His options were: A) Lal Bahadur Shastri, B) Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, C) Mother Teresa and D) JRD Tata.
The correct answer for this Rs 50 lakh question was JRD Tata.
The episode saw the ‘Pink Brigade’ as guests in the audience. Amitabh Bachchan introduced the organisation which supports elderly rural women in attaining education.
After Vimal Naranbhai Kambad, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma. In a clip shared by Sony TV on their social media account, Rupin revealed that he was one of the officers who caught terrorist Abu Salem.
In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Big B revealed why he returns to the show every year. “The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season,” he said.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm.
