KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that made contestant Tushar Garg quit the game?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is turning out to be yet another popular season of the quiz reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The latest episode of KBC14 saw contestant Tushar Garg quitting the game after he was faced with a zinger about Indian Nobel laureates’ names.

Amitabh Bachchan posed the question, “Which of these Nobel laureates’ birth name was suggested by another Nobel laureate?” The options provided were, “a) Venky Ramakrishnan, b) Abhijit Banerjee, c) Har Gobind Khurana, d) Amartya Sen.” The correct answer to the question was Amartya Sen. Tushar failed to answer the question and decided to quit the game.

Here’s a little trivia on how Nobel Prize winner and a recipient of the Bharat Ratna Amartya Sen got his name. It was Rabindranath Tagore, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, who suggested the name ‘Amartya’ to Sen’s mother. Sen was was born on November 3, 1933, in Shanti Niketan, Bengal Presidency. His father was a professor at Dhaka University, and his name was Ashutosh Sen.

Tushar was a roll-over contestant from the earlier episode, and Bachchan celebrated Tushar’s wife’s birthday on the Tuesday episode by cutting a cake on the show’s set, making it a special moment for the couple. Amitabh also asked Tushar if he’d like to do something special for his wife to which he answered that he’d love to take his wife on their long-pending honeymoon. The two married during Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “Sir special ye karuga sir ki dedh saal hogaya hamari shaadi ko toh hum honeymoon pending hain sir. Covid ke wajah se hum kahi jaa nahi paayein. Toh sir mein ye karna chahuga apne patni ke liye.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m. It also streams on SonyLiv app.