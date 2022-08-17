KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Ayush Garg quit the show?

August 17, 2022 9:03:26 am
The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 featured rollover contestant Ayush Garg. The 27-year-old is a Strategy and Operations Manager at an E-Commerce Company. Ayush had previously impressed the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan as he brought his girlfriend along with him as his companion. Ayush Garg is also the first contestant of this season to reach the new Rs 75 lakh stage, which has been dubbed as ‘Dhan Amrit’.
After Ayush nailed the question for Rs 75 lakh, Amitabh made a video call to Ayush’s parents. They also stayed on the call as Ayush faced the question for Rs 1 crore. The question that made Ayush Garg quit the quiz show was: “Which was the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height, to be submitted by humans?” and the options were: A) Annapurna, B) Lhotse, C) Kangchenjunga, and D) Makalu.
Among the options, Ayush went ahead with option B) Lhotse but the correct answer was A) Annapurna.
Ayush thus won the prize amount of Rs 75,00,000.
To mark the 75th year of Independence, the show has increased the jackpot prize to Rs 7.5 crore. Also, another ‘padaav’ (level) of Rs 75 lakh has been added this year which can help contestants win a bigger prize money.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
