KBC 14: Can you answer the Rs 7.5 crore question that Shashwat Goel failed to answer?

Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was special for many reasons. The episode doubled as a birthday celebration for host Amitabh Bachchan, and saw his family members Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as the special guests. But the episode started with the roll-over contestant Shashwat Goel from Delhi, who had already won Rs 75 lakh, and would go on to play for the Rs 7.5 crore bumper prize.

But first, Shashwat correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question, thereby becoming the season’s second crorepati. He then went on to attempt the question for Rs 7.5 crore.

Shashwat Goel attempted the question for Rs 1 crore which was: The bhitari pillar in Ghazipur, UP, is an important source in determining the genealogy of the kings of which empire? And the options were: A. Shaishunaga; B. Gupta; C. Nanda; D. Maurya

After much thinking, Shashwat went on with option B) Gupta and it turns out to be the correct answer. Mr Bachchan not only congratulated him and also made a video call to Shashwat’s wife. After winning Rs 1 crore, Shashwat was also presented with a case as a special gift.

Big B then presented the 17th question for Rs 7.5 crore to Shashwat.

The Rs 7.5 crore question was: “Which British Army unit was given the motto ‘Primus in Indis’ because it was the first to serve in India?” The options were, “A. 41st (Welsh) Regiment of Foot; B. 1st Coldstream Guards; C. 5th Light Infantry; D. 39th Regiment of Foot.”

Shashwat asked Amitabh Bachchan what will happen if he fails to answer the question. To which Big B responded that the prize money would drop down to Rs 75 lakh and he does also not get the car.

Shashwat was willing to take the risk and attempt to answer the question. While he initially decided to lock Option D, he finally went with Option A. But the answer turned out to be wrong.

His instincts were right. The correct answer was Option D after all. Shashwat’s incorrect answer meant that he went home with Rs 75 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier asked Shashwat what he would do with the prize money and he shared that he does not see money as an accomplishment and would donate it all. Shashwat had shared earlier in the episode that he lost his mother and said that this incident made him realise that the materialistic things don’t matter in life. He shared then, “This money means nothing to me because ever since this happened with my mother, my perspective towards life has changed. I realised that the materialistic things will be left here and we will leave the world. My focus is only on happiness and giving back to the society.”

Amitabh Bachchan praised Shashwat’s amazing game and wished him all luck.