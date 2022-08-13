scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that made Satyanarayana Subbaraya quit the show?

Play Along contestant Satyanarayana Subbaraya from Bengaluru lived his dream as he sat opposite Amitabh Bachchan on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 12:01:07 pm
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on SonyTV. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)

Unlike the previous seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Friday special episodes this year don’t feature special guests. Instead, the episode now will feature contestants chosen from SonyLIV’s ‘Play Along’ contest online.

On Friday, one such contestant managed to win the fastest finger first round and scored a ticket to the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. Satyanarayana Subbaraya from Bengaluru said that it was a dream come true for him to be playing KBC.

Subbaraya played the game well and won Rs 25 lakh. The question worth Rs 50 lakh had him confused and he used his last lifeline, ‘Video call a friend’. But since his friend was also not sure about the answer, Subbaraya decided to quit the show and took home Rs 25 lakh.

The question that made Subbaraya quit the quiz show was, “Which city, that initially won the bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was later stripped of the rights to do so?” The options were: a) Edmonton, Canada, b) Durban, South Africa, c) Hambantota, Sri Lanka, and d) Christchurch, NZ.

Unsure of the answer, Subbaraya chose to quit the show. Upon quitting, he guessed the answer as Durban, South Africa, which was correct. But Subbaraya was content with what he had won on the show as he believed it was not worth taking the risk. During the episode, Subbaraya shared how, like many others, he had also wished to see Amitabh Bachchan on Sundays outside his bungalow while he was studying in Mumbai.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on SonyTV.

