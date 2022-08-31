KBC 14: Can you answer Rs 1 cr question about India’s first Republic Day Anu Anna Varghese failed to answer?

Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 got interesting as a dermatologist from Kerala, Dr Anu Anna Varghese took the hot seat after winning the fastest finger first round. Anu played the game well and swiftly answered all the questions. While the viewers expected to get the first ‘crorepati’ of this season in her, she failed to answer the question worth Rs 1 crore.

Anu played the 16th question, worth Rs 75 lakhs and answered it correctly. The question was, “Which of these chemical elements is names after a goddess?” The options were: Ruthenium, Rhenium, Vanadium, and Nickel. After giving it a proper thought, Ana chose Vanadium as the answer which was indeed correct. With this, she won Rs 75 lakhs and Big B appreciated her and the studio audience gave her a standing ovation.

Next up was a question worth Rs 1 crore. The question was, “Lines from which of these works were engraved on a stamp issued on 26 January to mark the occasion of India’s first Republic Day?” The options were: Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram.

Before attempting the question, Anu reconfirmed from the host Bachchan if she would take home Rs 75 lakh even if her answer is wrong. She shared she doesn’t know the answer but took a wild guess. She chose option D which was Vande Mataram. But it was incorrect. The correct answer was Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.

With this, Anu lost the chance to win Rs 1 crore but was happy to take home a cash prize of Rs 75 lakhs. But before she left, Big B praised her for the way she played the game.

Earlier, Sony TV shared a fun video of Anu where she said she won’t share her prize money with her husband as he never gifts her anything. The fourteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.