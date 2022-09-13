scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that made Aneri Arya quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

Contestant Aneri Arya earned Rs 25 lakh in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, but got stumped by one particular question worth Rs 50 lakh. Can you answer this question?

kbc 14Aneri Arya with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 14 (Photo: PR)

Contestant Aneri Arya, a visually-challenged professor, put up a good battle during her appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. She won Rs 25 lakh but was stumped by the question worth Rs 50 lakh.

The question was, “Which of these chemicals does not gets its name from a celestial object found in our solar system? The options were a) Cerium b) Palladium c) Niobium d) Tellurium.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan left shocked as KBC 14 contestant reveals his wife calls Big B’s film ‘faltu’: ‘Hazam karne dijiye’

On hearing the question, Aneri was rather confused and Big B said that she did not have lifelines at this point. Aneri decided to end the game and quit, with Rs 25 lakh.  Prior to leaving, she selected option A, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Niobium.

During the course of the show, Aneri also told Amitabh Bachchan that her favourite film is Black, which featured the veteran actor and Rani Mukerji. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, told the story of a relationship between a blind and deaf girl and her teacher. When Big B asked her how she watched the film, she said that she understood the film by listening to it and was helped by her family and friends. Amitabh also asked how she manages to live alone in a hostel without any assistance. Aneri answered that it was difficult at her first, but she has received much support and that her mother comes to help her on the weekends.

Later, Aneri revealed her plans to India Today and what she wished to do with her prize money. “First of all, I would pay off all the loans that we have. Apart from that, I will either use it for fun or invest it. I have honestly not decided yet,” she said.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:10:54 pm
