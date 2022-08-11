scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that Shruthy Daga nailed without a lifeline?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Shruthy Daga, whose friend failed to help her with the Rs 50 lakh question, took a chance nonetheless.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 10:35:48 am
Shruthy Daga is next contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. (Photo: Sony Tv Official/Instagram)

After the 23-year-old Samit Sharma’s short-lived game on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Shruthy Daga from Kolkata. The 30-year-old amazed host Amitabh Bachchan when she greeted him in Tamil and Bengali. 

Shruthy used her first lifeline on the Rs 3000 question, and then exhausted her second lifeline on the Rs 40,000 question. Bachchan praised the contestant for playing the game well and also complimented her smile. She was quick to credit her husband, who is a dentist. She said, “Scaling is done properly time-to-time.” 

By the end of the episode, the contestant had reached the Rs 50 lakh question. She used the Video Call a Friend lifeline for help, but her friend was unable to guide her. When Bachchan suggested that she should quit, Shruthy decided to take a risk and eventually ended up giving the right answer, despite having no lifelines. The Rs 50 lakh question was: “Which institution developed and maintains the National Digital Library of India?” It came with the following options: A) Indian Insitute of Sciences, B) IIT Kharagpur, C) JNU and D) APJ Abdul Kala Technological University. The correct answer is B) IIT, Kharagpur.

Also read |Indian Matchmaking Season 2 first impression: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’

Shruthy revealed on the show that she is pregnant and also said that she wants to gift herself a home with the amount she wins on the show. Shruthy will now continue her game as the rollover contestant on the next episode.

