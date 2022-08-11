KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question that Shruthy Daga nailed without a lifeline?

August 11, 2022 10:35:48 am
After the 23-year-old Samit Sharma’s short-lived game on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Shruthy Daga from Kolkata. The 30-year-old amazed host Amitabh Bachchan when she greeted him in Tamil and Bengali.
Shruthy used her first lifeline on the Rs 3000 question, and then exhausted her second lifeline on the Rs 40,000 question. Bachchan praised the contestant for playing the game well and also complimented her smile. She was quick to credit her husband, who is a dentist. She said, “Scaling is done properly time-to-time.”
View this post on Instagram
By the end of the episode, the contestant had reached the Rs 50 lakh question. She used the Video Call a Friend lifeline for help, but her friend was unable to guide her. When Bachchan suggested that she should quit, Shruthy decided to take a risk and eventually ended up giving the right answer, despite having no lifelines. The Rs 50 lakh question was: “Which institution developed and maintains the National Digital Library of India?” It came with the following options: A) Indian Insitute of Sciences, B) IIT Kharagpur, C) JNU and D) APJ Abdul Kala Technological University. The correct answer is B) IIT, Kharagpur.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shruthy revealed on the show that she is pregnant and also said that she wants to gift herself a home with the amount she wins on the show. Shruthy will now continue her game as the rollover contestant on the next episode.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Latest News
Pune: SPPU offers free online credit courses, admissions open till August 31
Seattle exhibit focuses on the philosophy of Bruce Lee
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant at UN
WHO: Covid-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable
Explained: What is Maharashtra’s TET scam, and why is it back in the news?
Telangana: Godavari water level nearing danger mark, residents on alert
Delhi to witness overcast skies, very light rainfall today
The Right Choice | B.Sc Nursing and B.Pharma: Experts outline key differences
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
For Delhi-Haryana commuters, new integrated transit corridor
Woman tries to order Rs 550 whisky bottle online, loses Rs 5.35 lakh
Raju Srivastava ‘critical and on ventilator’ following heart attack