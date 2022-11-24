scorecardresearch
On KBC, Amitabh Bachchan shares advice for all married men after watching video of Jaya Bachchan: ‘Patni ki baat chup chaap maan leni chahiye’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan shared a piece of advice for all married men on the latest episode of the quiz show.

amitabh bachcahn kbcAmitabh Bachchan keeps entertaining the audience at his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan often shares candid anecdotes about his life and career with contestants on the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the latest episode of KBC 14, Big B hosted a contestant named Biren Vala. While sharing details about himself, Biren said that he had bet his wife that she’ll have to eat his choice of food if he gets to sit across from Bachchan on the show, but if he doesn’t, then he’ll eat whatever she gives him.

He eventually won Rs 3,20,000, and seemed pleased about having won the bet.

The contestant also reminded Big B of a video appearance by his wife Jaya Bachchan on the last season of the show. Jaya, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda were featured as special guests in an episode.

amitabh bachchan on kbc 13 Amitabh Bachchan will host Navya Nanda and Shweta Nanda on KBC 13’s upcoming episode. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)

After seeing Jaya’s video, Amitabh said, “Sir dekhiye patni ke baarey mein zyada utaar chaddhav nahi karna chahiye joh voh bole usse chup chap maan lena chahiye. Na mile baingan, nah mile bhindi, ya aloo koi baat nahi. Putra ke liye kya hain sahi voh dekhna chahiye sir, maa joh hain voh apne bacho ke liye bohot dhyaan rakhti hain (Listen, sir, you should always listen to your wife. Even if you don’t get what you want, it’s fine. A mother’s priority is always their child).”

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all but one season of Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in the year 2000. He keeps audiences engaged by sharing insightful stories about his life.

