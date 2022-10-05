Amitabh Bachchan gets teary eyed as Abhishek Bachchan surprises him on KBC 14’s set. Watch video

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for his 80th birthday on October 11, had a surprise guest on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: his son Abhishek Bachchan. The upcoming episode on his birthday will also see the appearance of his wife Jaya Bachchan.

According to a video shared by Sony TV on their Instagram page, Abhishek surprises Amitabh when he is about to introduce the contestants. When the alarm goes off–signaling the end of the episode– a visibly shocked Big B looks around and is heard saying, “The game has ended too soon?”

The shot intercuts with Abhishek Bachchan walking towards his father, with the voice over playing his rendition of Amitabh Bachchan’s popular dialogue, ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai.’ Amitabh is seen giving Abhishek a tight hug as the camera pans towards the megastar, who has tears in his eyes.

The channel also shared a picture of the Bachchan trio: Jaya and Abhishek standing with Amitabh, holding his arms.

The caption of the photo read, “Come let’s celebrate the birthday of our beloved @amitabhbachchan ji. Send in your wishes to him, the best wishes will be shown during KBC.”

KBC, which is in its 14th season, saw its first crorepati recently. Kavita Chawla won Rs 1 crore on the show and attempted the big question of Rs 7.5 crore but quit the game.

Kavita later told indianexpress.com, “Main toh haste khelte crorepati ban gayi.” She added, “This is one show where your knowledge is celebrated, and you gain so much respect. I have always been interested to be a part of this show, and it’s been a dream come true moment for me.”