KBC 14: From Amitabh Srivastav to Amitabh Bachchan, Big B reveals how he got his name

Amitabh Bachchan often shares personal anecdotes on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a recent episode of KBC 14, Big B shared how he got his ‘Bachchan’ title. The actor’s father, noted poet Harivansh Rai, had adopted the title as nom de plume.

After a KBC contestant Ruchi from Gurugram took the hot seat, she introduced herself as a media analyst from Haryana. Amitabh Bachchan went on to ask about her surname. Addressing the same, she shared, “I feel our name should be our identity and not the surname. I have been Ruchi since childhood.”

Big B was really impressed by this and he went on to share how he and his family members got the surname ‘Bachchan’. “My father never wanted to be in the ropes of caste. His surname ‘Bachchan’ was his ‘kavi naam’ or pen name. During my school admission, the teacher asked my parents what my surname was to be. It is then that my father on the spot decided that my surname would be, ‘Bachchan’. I became the first example of being a ‘Bachchan’,” shared Big B.

A few years ago, Amitabh had also written about this on his blog. “Babuji was born in a Kayasth home and a Srivastav. But his temperament was always against the ailment of caste, his nome de plume, his ‘takhallus’ his pen name he designed as ‘BACHCHAN’. Poets writers of great eminence often designed their names with a nom de plume. So ‘Bachchan’ became my Father’s pen name, his poetic nom de plume but it lent credence of its concept later when I was born, on being admitted to my first School, and being asked by the teachers what surname of this boy was to be filled in the admission form my Mother and father had a quick discussion and it was decided that ‘Bachchan’ would be the family surname,” he had written.

Other than hosting KBC, Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of his film Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Dengzopa, and Parineeti Chopra, among others, which is due on November 11.