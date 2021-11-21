KBC 13: Gleeful Amitabh Bachchan reacts as 9-year-old contestant Arunodai Sharma mimics him

A Students Special Week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is underway. Host Amitabh Bachchan was delighted to meet nine-year-old contestant Arunodai Sharma. In a promo video for an upcoming episode of KBC 13, Arunodai mimicked Bachchan’s line delivery. Antics such as this prompted the actor to call him ‘unbelievably adorable’ in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Mimicking Bachchan, Arunodai said, “Agar aapne B kia hota to aap galat hote, agar aapne D kiya hota to bhi aap galat hote. Lekin agar aapne C kia hota… Yeh kya kardia manyavar aapne! (If you had selected B then it would have been wrong, if you had picked D then also it would’ve been wrong, if you selected C… what did you do!)” ”

Reacting to Arunodai’s mimicry, Bachchan said in mock-irritation, “Main nahi khel raha aapke sath bhaisab (I’m not playing with you) ” Arunodai replied, “Aise na boliye sir. Fastest finger first se lekar yaha tak ka mera safar toh waste (don’t say like this sir, my journey from fastest finger first will go to waste).

A few more videos of the contestant were also shared by the channel on its social media pages.

Sharing a photo with Arunodai, Bachchan had earlier shared on Instagram, “Please please please .. don’t look at this as a PR exercise .. BUT .. please do not miss seeing this little fellow on KBC .. He is simply UNBELIEVABLY ADORABLE ..”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony Entertainment channel, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.