KBC 13: Virender Sehwag gives an epic reply as Amitabh Bachchan asks his reaction to when India defeats Pak

Former skipper and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag will be the next celebrity guests on KBC 13. The latest promo sees Sehwag breaking into songs, giving witty replies about playing against Pakistan while Ganguly can’t stop laughing.

During their conversation, host Amitabh Bachchan asks what will their reaction be if they score a victory against Pakistan. Sehwag replies that there is a famous dialogue from the 1988 film Shahenshah. Bachchan quotes the dialogue, “Rishte main to hum tumhare baap lagte hai,” to which Sehwag responds, “Hum toh baap hai hi unke”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Big B also asks Sehwag, “Humne suna hai ki aap khelte samay gungunate bohut hai (I have heard you hum a lot while singing),” Sehwag responds, “Chala jata hoon kisike dhun mein,” before pretending to swing a bat.

Bachchan also asks them what would happen if they are fielding and miss a catch. Sehwag replies that if the coach is Greg Chappell, then there is a song, before breaking into the impromptu number, “Apni to jaise taise kat jaegi, aapka kya hoga janabe ali,” while pointing towards Ganguly, and both of them dissolve in laughter.

The episode will air on September 3, at 9 pm on Sony.