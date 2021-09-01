KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 1 cr question that made Himani Bundela crorepati, and Rs 7 cr one she couldn’t answer?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 got its first crorepati on Tuesday in Himani Bundela. A teacher from Agra, the visually-impaired contestant played a splendid game and took home Rs 1 crore along with a car. She decided to quit the game on the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore as she was not entirely sure about the answer.

The question worth Rs 1 crore that Himani got right, without the help of any lifeline was, “Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?” The options were: Vera Atkins, Krystyna Skarbek, Julienne Aisner and Jeanne-Marie Renier.

After much contemplation, Himani chose Jeanne-Marie Renier as the answer, which indeed was correct. With this, the 25-year-old became the first crorepati of KBC 13 that premiered on August 23. As the host Amitabh Bachchan announced that she won Rs 1 crore, Himani couldn’t hold her excitement. She wanted time to just halt.

After this, Himani was asked the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore. The question was, “What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?” Options were: The Want And Means Of India, The Problem Of The Rupee, National Dividend Of India and The Law And Lawyers.

Himani tried hard to answer the question and even suggested that a contestant should not fall to Rs 3,20,000 if they answer the jackpot question wrong. Her suggestion left Big B amused. But, after giving it a thought, Himani opted to quit the game. Upon quitting, she guessed the answer as National Dividend Of India which was incorrect. The correct answer was The Problem Of The Rupee.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Himani shared that she wants to start an inclusive training for differently-abled students with her prize money. She also wants to set up a business for her father, who lost his job during the pandemic. “I will also want to invest a good amount for my siblings and their future. My family is my everything and I want to give them the best life,” she shared, adding that they are even her source of positivity in life.