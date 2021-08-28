KBC 13: The Rs 6,40,000 question Desh Bandhu Pandey failed to answer on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Thursday’s rollover contestant Desh Bandhu Pandey from Kota, Rajasthan resumed playing Kaun Banega Crorepati with host Amitabh Bachchan on Friday. He crossed the second ‘padhav’ with the help of three lifelines and won Rs 3,20,000. But he failed to answer the eleventh question worth Rs 6,40,000.

The question that Desh Bandhu could not answer was, “Which of these countries falls entirely in Europe?” Options were: Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan.

Though Desh Bandhu had the lifeline of ‘Ask the Expert’ left with him, he chose not to use it. He said he is sure about Russia being the answer. But it was incorrect. The correct answer was Ukraine. With this, Desh Bandhu took home Rs 3,20,000.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was entrepreneur Shradha Khare from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She won Rs 20,000 without using any lifeline. But she couldn’t answer the seventh question worth Rs 40,000. The question was a visual question that showed a video featuring Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The question that Shradha answered wrong was, “Which of these organisations was founded by this spiritual leader in 1981?” Options were: Isha Foundation, ISKCON, Brahma Kumaris and Art of Living. Shradha opted Isha Foundation as the answer which was indeed incorrect. The correct answer was Art of Living. With this, Shradha’s journey on the show came to an end and she could win only Rs 10,000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 started from this week. It airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.