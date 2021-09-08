KBC 13: The Rs 50 lakh question that Tushar Bharadwaj failed to answer on Amitabh Bachchan show

In Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Monday’s rollover contestant Tushar Bharadwaj, dean of a boarding school in Assam, took the hot seat once again. He won Rs 40,000 on Monday and continued playing the Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show from the eighth question worth Rs 80,000.

After exhausting all his lifelines by the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh, Tushar got stuck at the 14th question that could have made him win Rs 50 lakh. The question that made Tushar quit the show was, “In which film did Dadasaheb Phalke first cast Durgabai Kamat, making her the first actress of Indian cinema?” Options were: Satyavan Savitri, Mohini Bhasmasur, Lanka Dahan and Gangavataran.

Tushar tried hard to answer the question but decided to quit the show since he was not sure about the correct answer. Upon quitting, he guessed the answer as Satyavan Savitri which was incorrect. The correct answer was Mohini Bhasmasur. With this, Tushar took home Rs 25 lakh.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Kinnani Joshi from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She won Rs 1,60,000 in Tuesday’s episode and will continue playing in Wednesday’s episode.

This week, the quiz show will also host Deepika Padukone and director-choreographer Farah Khan. The two ladies will have a fun time with the host. The episode will also witness a performance of Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro.