KBC 13: The Rs 12.5 lakh question that made Osheen quit, but not before she quizzed Amitabh Bachchan

Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began with the social media influencer Osheen on the hot seat. She faltered a bit initially but she got into her groove eventually to win Rs 6,40,000. It was the twelfth question worth Rs 12,50,000 that made her leave the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show.

The question that Osheen failed to answer on the show was, “Who among the following has not been the recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, now renamed after Major Dhyan Chand?” Options were: Anuj Bobby George, Pullela Gopichand, Geet Sethi, Bhaichung Bhutia.

Since Osheen had no clue about the correct answer, she decided to quit the show with Rs 6,40,000. Upon quitting, she guessed the answer as Anju Bobby George, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Bhaichung Bhutia.

While she was on the hot seat, Osheen had some fun time with Big B. She pulled out some older photos of the megastar from his Instagram account and asked him where has he bought some clothes and accessories. Showing a picture of the actor in a colourful jacket, Osheen asked, “Sir, where did you buy this jacket from?” Bachchan recalled, “This was gifted to me by my son Abhishek Bachchan on my birthday.” Another photo she showed had Amitabh Bachchan wearing quite a snazzy pair of glasses. The host revealed that they were given to him by granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

After Osheen, it was Namrata Ajay Shah who won the fastest finger first round and came to play the quiz show. She has won Rs 1000 and will continue to her game in Wednesday’s episode.

KBC 13 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.