KBC 13: The Rs 12.5 lakh question Gyaan Raj failed to answer on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

The Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its thirteenth season on Monday. The first contestant to take the hot seat was Gyaan Raj, the 25-year-old science teacher from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Gyaan played well, and with the help of the four lifelines, he won Rs 6.4 lakh. But he failed to answer the twelfth question worth Rs 12.5 lakh and his prize money came down to Rs 3.2 lakh.

The question that Gyaan answered wrong was, “What language was the autobiographical Baburnama written in?” Options were: Karakhanid, Chagatai, Bashkir, and Uyghur.

Though he was not sure about the answer, Gyaan guessed Uyghur as the answer, which was wrong. The correct answer was Chagatai. With this, Gyaan’s prize money came down to Rs 3.2 lakh.

But, Gyaan had a great time meeting the superstar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan. He shared his experience of meeting the actor for the first time. “Amitabh ji is a role model for the whole country. I have spent my childhood watching his films. I was really excited knowing that I will get to meet him during Kaun Banega Crorepati. But when I saw him in person for the first time, it felt really nice,” he told Times Now Digital.

He also shared how Big B made him feel comfortable. “When I finally met Amitabh ji, so he really made me feel comfortable. He talked to me and made me feel comfortable, and after that, we chatted a lot. He asked my name, and said ‘aapka naam thoda aalg type ka hai’ and he found it really interesting. Then he also asked about the backstory of my name,” Gyaan shared.

After Gyaan Raj, the next contestant to take the hot seat was Neha Batla, a veterinary doctor from Champavat, Uttrakhand. She played only two questions in Monday’s episode and will continue the game show in Tuesday’s episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.