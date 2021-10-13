KBC 13: The Rs 1 crore question that made Hussain Vohra quit Amitabh Bachchan show

Tuesday’s episode of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, witnessed another contestant attempting the 15th question worth Rs 1 crore. Hussain Vohra, a businessman from Pune, won Rs 50 lakhs with the help of four lifelines. With a wish of building a house for himself, he played the question of Rs 1 crore but couldn’t answer it. Eventually, he decided to quit the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show.

The Rs 1 crore question that made Hussain leave the show was, “Among the peaks known as the eight-thousanders, which is the shortest in height but was the last peak to be successfully ascended?” The options were: Nanga Parbat, Annapurna, Gasherbrum 1 and Shishapangma.

Though he shared whatever he knew about the topic, he couldn’t come to the correct answer. After pondering for some time, Hussain, nicknamed Mr Google of Pune by his friends, decided to quit the game. Upon quitting, he guessed the answer as Nanga Parbat, but the correct answer was Shishapangma. With this, Hussain took home Rs 50,00,000.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Anuj Agarwal from Agra. He won Rs 5,000 in Tuesday’s episode and will continue playing the game on Wednesday.

This week’s Shandaar Shukravar will see a reunion of the team Sholay as actor Hema Malini and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy will be gracing the episode. The duo will be celebrating the 46 years of the classic film which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan and others.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.