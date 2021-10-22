KBC 13: The tough Rs 7 cr question that stumped crorepati Sahil Ahirwar, do you know the answer?

Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Sahil Ahirwar became only the second player in the 13th season to win Rs 1 crore. Belonging to Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, the IAS aspirant managed to answer the 15th question for Rs 1 crore in KBC 13, but was stumped by the 16th question that would have got him the grand prize of Rs 7 crore.

He chose to quit and leave the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality game show as a crorepati.

What was that Rs 7 crore question?

Big B asked Sahil: Which is the only bird with a digestive system that ferments vegetation as a bovine does, which enables it to eat leaves and buds exclusively?

The options were: (a) Shoebill stork, (b) Hoatzin, (c) Shoveler, and (d) Galapagos cormorant. The correct answer was (b) Hoatzin. However, Sahil had used up all his lifelines, so unsure of the answer, he decided to call it a day than risking the wrong answer.

The question that won Sahil Rs 1 crore

Earlier, he had become a crorepati by answering a question related to a popular Sanskrit phrase: Atithi Devo Bhava. The question posed by Big B had querying him about its source, as to which Upanishad it comes from.

The options were: (a) Katha Upanishad, (b) Mundaka Upanishad, (c) Chandogya Upanishad, and (d) Taittiriya Upanishad. The correct answer was (d) Taittiriya Upanishad.

After the game, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sahil shared that he is overwhelmed with the love and appreciation he has been receiving. He also said that he never expected to return as a ‘crorepati’ but always knew he would do well on the show. “I have always been inclined towards social science, and have been studying hard for my administrative exams. That has really helped me while preparing for KBC. Also, I believe in giving my 100 per cent in whatever I do, be it studies, sports, or even co-curricular activities. Hence, I was sure I will do well on the show but never imagined that I could reach the crore mark.”