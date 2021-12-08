KBC 13: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal romances with Babita in dream sequence, Amitabh Bachchan interrupts. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the 21 members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In the latest promo from the episode, actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in TMKOC has a ‘romantic dream’ with Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita on the show.

In the promo, Jethalal recites the poem “Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein”, and Big B interjects that this is his poem. Jethalal insists that there is a misunderstanding. The scene changes, and he imagines Babita, in a rather pinkish backdrop. She blushes as he recites the poem. However the dream ends, and Amitabh Bachchan interrupts him. Big B says, “You went off into some dreamland, to look for your lover.” Babita, sits in the audience, and looks vastly amused.

In another part of the promo, Jethalal, who is on the hot seat asks Amitabh whether he scolds Abhishek, while looking apprehensively at his father Champaklal Gada (Amit Bhatt). Amitabh replies that he did scold Abhishek when he was a kid, but stopped after he grew up.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often has Jethalal getting scolded by Bapuji. When Amitabh asks Jethalal whether he gets scolded, the latter denies, afraid of Champaklal’s reaction. However, he does end up getting a tongue lashing from his onscreen father in pure Gujarati, with help from Big B.