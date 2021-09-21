scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
KBC 13: Here’s the Rs 25 lakh question that made Pankaj Kumar Singh quit Amitabh Bachchan show, can you answer it?

KBC 13: Pankaj Kumar Singh won Rs 12,50,000 on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show. With the prize money, he plans to improve the financial condition of his family and provide a better lifestyle to his parents.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 10:05:27 am
kaun banega crorepatiKBC 13: Pankaj Kumar Singh from Chattisgarh won Rs 12.5 lakh.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, a student from Chattisgarh, took the hot seat on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati on Monday. With the help of the four lifelines, Pankaj managed to win Rs 12,50,000. But it was the thirteenth question worth Rs 25 lakh which made him quit the show.

The question that Pankaj failed to answer was, “In which present-day district did Shuja-ud-Daula build the Chhota Calcutta fort in the eighteenth century?” The options were: Amethi, Ayodhya, Murshidabad and Varanasi. Despite trying hard to come to the correct answer, Pankaj couldn’t guess it and decided to leave the show with Rs 12.5 lakh.

Upon quitting, Pankaj guessed the answer as Murshidabad which was indeed incorrect. The correct answer was Ayodhya.

During the show, Pankaj shared that he suffers from a rare spinal disease called Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis which causes pain in the back, joints, buttocks, thighs, heels, or shoulders. With the prize money, he plans to improve the financial condition of his family and provide a better lifestyle to his parents.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
On the show, Pankaj also got to talk to his favourite actor Genelia D’Souza who thanked him for all the love. The next contestant to take the hot seat after Pankaj was Oshin Patwa. She will play the game in Tuesday’s episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

