KBC 13: Riteish Deshmukh calls himself Genelia D’Souza’s ‘Navra’, watch fun video

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will grace the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In a promo released by Sony TV, we see the romantic and fun side of the duo.

In the promo, Riteish Deshmukh is seen reciting some iconic Amitabh Bachchan dialogues like “Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai…” and “Hum jahan khade hote hain…” But the actor gives a twist to the lines making them sound adorable for his wife. He also says, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare pati lagte hain, lekin naam hai Genelia ka navra.”

My First time on #kaunbanegacrorepati with the Navra @Riteishd and it was so so so special.. @SrBachchan Thank You for making us feel so loved and making us have such a good time..

Can’t wait to watch it#ShaandaarShukravaar – 8th Oct rat 9baje, sirf Sony par https://t.co/lm3r2THcHP — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) October 5, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The promo shows Amitabh Bachchan being amused by the couple’s romance. On the other hand, Genelia is seen blushing.

In fact, reposting the promo on Twitter, Genelia D’Souza wrote, “My First time on #kaunbanegacrorepati with the Navra @Riteishd and it was so so so special.. @SrBachchan Thank You for making us feel so loved and making us have such a good time.. Can’t wait to watch it #ShaandaarShukravaar – 8th Oct rat 9baje, sirf Sony par.”