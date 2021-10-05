scorecardresearch
KBC 13: Riteish Deshmukh calls himself Genelia D’Souza’s ‘Navra’, watch fun video

The promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 shows host Amitabh Bachchan being amused by the couple's romance.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 5, 2021 6:44:05 pm
kbc 13 riteish genelia deshmukhThe KBC 13 episode featuring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will air on October 8. (Photo: Screengrab/Sony TV)

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will grace the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In a promo released by Sony TV, we see the romantic and fun side of the duo.

In the promo, Riteish Deshmukh is seen reciting some iconic Amitabh Bachchan dialogues like “Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai…” and “Hum jahan khade hote hain…” But the actor gives a twist to the lines making them sound adorable for his wife. He also says, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare pati lagte hain, lekin naam hai Genelia ka navra.”

The promo shows Amitabh Bachchan being amused by the couple’s romance. On the other hand, Genelia is seen blushing.

In fact, reposting the promo on Twitter, Genelia D’Souza wrote, “My First time on #kaunbanegacrorepati with the Navra @Riteishd and it was so so so special.. @SrBachchan Thank You for making us feel so loved and making us have such a good time.. Can’t wait to watch it #ShaandaarShukravaar – 8th Oct rat 9baje, sirf Sony par.”

