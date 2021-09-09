KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says Farah Khan yelled at him and son Abhishek, asked ‘who do you think you are?’

Actor Deepika Padukone and choreographer Farah Khan are the next guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In the latest promo for the special episode, Bachchan says that Farah Khan is very stern, and recalls an incident where she apparently scolded him. Farah interjects and says that she was reprimanding Abhishek, not him.

In the promo, Bachchan asks Deepika, “Has Farah ever scolded you on set?” She answers, “When does she not scold?” Farah says, “This is not right!”

Bachchan then goes on to say, “I’ve heard you scold a lot. There was this song that we had to choreograph, me and Abhishek, where we had to carry a cap and then throw it on our heads. Despite all our practice, it wasn’t falling on my head correctly. She scolded me, “Hey get it right, who do you think you are?” Farah Khan interrupts and says, “I was telling that to Abhishek!” Bachchan responded, “But his cap was falling correctly!” Farah then asks, “Are you now finally getting it right?”

The episode promises to be much fun, as in another promo, Deepika complained to Bachchan about Ranveer Singh. She said that Ranveer has not fulfilled a promise to her. “He had once promised to cook breakfast for me and he still has not,” she said. As Amitabh called Ranveer, he told Deepika, “Instead of giving him my warm regards, you are complaining about me?” He also promised to cook for Deepika. “Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilauga (Now that Amitabh sir has said, it, I will put you in my lap and feed you omelette).” Farah Khan told him that Big B has only asked him to cook, not to feed Deepika on his lap.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode will air on September 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.