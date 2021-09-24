KBC 13: Pranshu Tripathi missed a chance to become crorepati due to this Rs 1 cr question, can you answer it?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 saw Pranshu Tripathi, a 28-year-old contestant hailing from Umariya, Madhya Pradesh, attempt a question that would have made him the second crorepati of the season. However, he had to quit the game after he failed to guess the correct answer to the question. Not wanting to take a risk, he decided to quit Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show.

The question that Tripathi could not answer was, “The royal ship, Ganj-i-Sawai, which was looted by the British pirate Henry Every, was the property of which Indian ruler?” The four options were: Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, Aurangzeb and Baji Rao II.

After Pranshu gave up, Bachchan announced the correct answer to the question, which was Aurangzeb, and shared some trivia around it too in his signature style. He said, “On September 7, 1965, when Ganj-i-Sawai was heading back from Mecca, the pirate Henry Every seized the ship. It is considered one of the most high-value heists by a pirate. This heist not only made the Mughal king lose gems and wealth but also most of his artillery crew.”

While Tripathi lost his chance of becoming the second crorepati of this season, he was elated to speak with his idol cricketer Rohit Sharma. The cricketer connected to the show virtually.

The next episode, which will be the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ special that airs tonight, is making the audiences excited as it will see Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty fight it out on the hot seat opposite Big B.

Sony Entertainment Television on its social media handles has shared several promos from the episode, which will air tonight featuring Jackie and Suniel. In one of the promos the two are seen doing push-ups on the set, as they both are known to be fit.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who is hosting KBC13, has quite a few films in the pipeline. He recently wrapped up Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, he also has Brahmastra in the pipeline.