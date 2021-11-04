KBC 13: Katrina Kaif’s question leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless

Actor Katrina Kaif is set to ask some interesting questions to host Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Katrina will be joined by Akshay Kumar on the hot seat to promote Sooryavanshi, with director Rohit Shetty in the audience.

In a new promo shared by the Instagram handle of Sony TV on Thursday, we see Katrina asking Amitabh if she’ll get to use each lifeline just once in the game show or for every question. Her serious query leaves Akshay Kumar in splits. He even asks Big B if he’s ever been asked such a ‘smart’ question by any contestant before.

Katrina Kaif also says she prepared for KBC by brushing up her history, geography and reading stuff from Google, while Akshay responds that he hasn’t done any such preparation.

In a previous promo of the special episode, we saw Katrina mouthing Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogue from Agneepath.

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is set to release in theatres on November 5.