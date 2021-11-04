scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 04, 2021
KBC 13: Katrina Kaif’s question leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty will promote Sooryavanshi in the upcoming special episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 4, 2021 2:48:42 pm
kbc 13 sooryavanshi episode katrina akshayThe particular episode will air on November 5. (Photos: Screenshots/Sony TV)

Actor Katrina Kaif is set to ask some interesting questions to host Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Katrina will be joined by Akshay Kumar on the hot seat to promote Sooryavanshi, with director Rohit Shetty in the audience.

In a new promo shared by the Instagram handle of Sony TV on Thursday, we see Katrina asking Amitabh if she’ll get to use each lifeline just once in the game show or for every question. Her serious query leaves Akshay Kumar in splits. He even asks Big B if he’s ever been asked such a ‘smart’ question by any contestant before.

Katrina Kaif also says she prepared for KBC by brushing up her history, geography and reading stuff from Google, while Akshay responds that he hasn’t done any such preparation.

Also read |Ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, diving deep into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe: Hits and misses

In a previous promo of the special episode, we saw Katrina mouthing Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogue from Agneepath.

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is set to release in theatres on November 5.

