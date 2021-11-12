KBC 13: When Amitabh Bachchan apologised to Kapil Sharma for being late by 2 minutes

With Kapil Sharma joining as a guest, the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going to be a laugh riot. The comedian will be joined by Sonu Sood as the two will play the quiz with host Amitabh Bachchan for the Shaandaar Shukravaar special.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Kapil will be seen fielding Big B’s sarcastic comment on arriving more than four hours late for the shoot. The host will thank Kapil for being on time, adding that they were to meet at 12, however, he came by 4:30 pm. This is when the funny man will recall the time he was shooting for a promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, and Bachchan had apologised to him for being two-minute late.

He shared that they were to start rolling at nine, however, he reached the set by six and was ready. Kapil added that he cannot forget how Amitabh Bachchan arrived at 9:02 and said sorry. “Maine kaha, do minute bhi late koi hota hai kya (Is two-minute delay even called being late)?,” he laughed as the Shehenshah cracked up.

Bollywood actor and now the messiah of many Sonu Sood will also go on to reveal some secrets about Kapil Sharma. He mentioned how once he suggested the comedian focus on his fitness and start working out. However, he wasn’t ready as everything was doing good. “Ratings thik aarahi thi (I was getting ratings),” joked Kapil.

However, not one to take no for an answer, Sonu got his trainer Jogesh to work with Kapil. He even asked him to not leave Kapil’s side until he completes his regime. The star comedian then stumped Amitabh with his revelation of why the trainer dumped him. He informed that Yogesh got Kangana Ranaut as a client and ran for her, leaving the dumbbells lying on Kapil’s chest.

Kapil Sharma will also be seen thanking Big B for the invitation saying that his value in the market increases, every time he is seen with Bachchan. He will also have a fun moment with the expert, who will join them in the game. Asking her where she has studied given she always knows the answers to all questions, Kapil even joked about cracking a deal with her to win a bigger amount.

Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma will play Kaun Banega Crorepati for a cause, pledging to donate their prize money to the Sood Charity Foundation.