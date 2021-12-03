Amitabh Bachchan refuses to talk to Jaya Bachchan as she mocks his fashion sense on KBC 13, she says ‘achhi baat hai’

Amitabh Bachchan invited the women of his family on the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. While his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda sat on the ‘hot seat’ in the studio, his wife Jaya Bachchan joined in via video, and took the opportunity to make her disapproval of his fashion sense known.

Navya pointed out that Amitabh looked particularly dapper in his suit, a departure from the gowns he wears at home. “Ghar pe jab hum dekhte hain KBC—Mama, main, Navya, Agastya—aapke style aur kapdo pe bahut charcha hoti hai (When we watch KBC at home—mom, Navya, Agastya and I—we always discuss your clothes),” Shweta said, as Navya noted that a ‘report card’ is made on Amitabh’s style.

To emphasise on their point, Shweta and Navya turned to Jaya. “Unko koi colours aap pe ache nahi lagte, wohh directly bol deti hain (She doesn’t like certain colours on you, and she doesn’t hesitate in saying so),” Navya said about her grandmother. Amitabh turned to his wife, and asked if what Navya was saying is true.

Scrunching her nose, Jaya said, “Aapko khud ko maine kaha hua hai, ek toh maroon-brown pehente hain (I have said this to you as well, that maroon-brown thing you wear)…” she said, adding, “Aur ek jo violet colour ka suit pehente hain (And then there’s that violet-coloured suit)…”

Amitabh pointed out that Navya was also wearing violet, but Jaya said, “Nahi, nana ka kuch ajeeb sa mauve… Pata nahi, acha nahi lagta (Your grandfather has this mauve thing, it looks very bad).” Amitabh asked, “Aur hum jo violet pehente hain acha nahi lagta (And when I wear violet it doesn’t look good)?” Jaya replied, “Aap pe acha nahi lagta (Not on you).”

Amitabh reacted in mock anger, and said that he doesn’t want to talk to Jaya any more. Jaya shot back, “Achi baat hai (That’s a good thing).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is now in its 13th season. Amitabh has hosted all but one season of the popular game show, which began in the year 2000 and gave the actor a new lease on life after a particularly difficult time.