KBC 13: Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy reveal how they prepared for the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show

Bollywood diva Hema Malini and veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy have shared that they prepared a lot before coming on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In a promo released by Sony TV on Friday, Malini and Sippy are seen revealing they were nervous before appearing in the Sholay special episode of the reality show.
The latest video also has the two guests telling us how they thought their ignorance will leave them ashamed, but luckily, they did not face any such difficult questions. Malini and Sippy called KBC a superb and intelligent show that’s “entertainingly educative”.
In previous promos, we also got a sneak peek of Hema Malini mouthing Dharmendra’s dialogues. Ramesh Sippy will also reveal why he cast Amitabh Bachchan for the role of Jai in Sholay.
During the episode, Big B will also be sharing some interesting anecdotes from the shoot of Sholay, and how the film went on to become a classic. Dharmendra, who essayed the role of Veeru, will also be joining the team through a video call.
The Sholay reunion will air on Sony Entertainment Television on October 15 at 9 pm.
