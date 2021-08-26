KBC 13 gets its first crorepati in visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela, watch video

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on August 23, and the hit quiz show has already got its first crorepati. In a promo of KBC 13, visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela is seen on the hot seat, having answered the Rs 1 crore question correctly. She is seen facing the final question for Rs 7 crore.

Himani is a teacher from Agra. The contestant appeared on the show with her father who can be heard saying that the family is proud of their daughter.

Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo and wrote, “Khushmizaaj swabhaav se apni zindagi jeene wali ek drishtiheen contestant, Himani Bundela #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati bann gayi hain. Par kya woh de paayengi 7 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 30th-31st Aug, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. @amitabhbachchan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

A statement from the makers read, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s crorepati’s physical disability has not stopped her to live life to the fullest. Her zest and positivity even left host Amitabh Bachchan impressed. Even though contestants are not allowed to be in close proximity of Amitabh Bachchan, the host took utmost care of Himani, and was even seen helping her walk towards the hot seat holding her hand, and offering her a glass of water to make her comfortable.”

Himani Bundela’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode will air on August 30 and 31 on Sony TV.