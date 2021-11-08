KBC 13 finds its new crorepati in homemaker Geeta Singh Gaur, who now wants to live for herself

Amitabh Bachchan has had the chance to yell Rs 1 crore again in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The show has found its third crorepati in homemaker Geeta Singh Gaur, who successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question and will be shown to tackle the jackpot Rs 7 crore question.

In the KBC 13 promo shared by Sony Entertainment, Geeta says she is a 53-year-old housewife, who has spent her entire life looking after her children. She says that in her ‘second innings’, she wants to live for herself. The promo ends with Bachchan yelling Rs 1 crore again. Geeta is the season’s third crorepati after Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, and IAS aspirant Sahil Ahirwal. Geeta is seen driving a jeep in the promo.

Himani, a visually challenged contestant, had met with an accident in 2011, following which, she lost her vision. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Himani shared that she wants to start an inclusive training for differently-abled students with her prize money. She also wants to set up a business for her father, who lost his job during the pandemic. “I will also want to invest a good amount for my siblings and their future. My family is my everything and I want to give them the best life,” she shared, adding that they are even her source of positivity in life.