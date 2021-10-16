KBC 13 finds its 2nd crorepati with this question about Taittiriya Upanishad, watch Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 has found its second crorepati. In the latest promo for the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show, a contestant gets the 14th question right and wins Rs 1 crore. The promo begins with Bachchan and the contestant talking. He shows him the question and the numerous options, and watches as the contestant tries to figure out the right one.

As the contestant deals with a question about Taittiriya Upanishad, he mulls over options A and D. As he wonders if he should take the chance as he is not completely sure, Bachchan says that he will win Rs 1 crore if the answer is correct. After the contestant settles on ‘option D’, Bachchan exclaims ‘Rs 1 crore’ in his trademark tones. Needless to say, the contestant is overjoyed and can’t believe his good fortune. The Taittiriya Upanishad is associated with the Taittiriya school of the Yajurveda, attributed to the pupils of sage Vaishampayana. The episode will be telecast on October 21-22.

Bachchan then reminds him that the game hasn’t concluded yet, and they move to the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore. As things stand, only Himani Bundela has won Rs 1 crore from the show in the latest season. She is also the first visually impaired contestant to claim such a victory from KBC.

“Before going on the set, I did not know how will they look at me. Will they be sympathetic or treat me equally? I was also competing with general contestants, who of course had an upper hand when it comes to usage of technology and computers. All my fears vanished soon as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me so normally. That gave me more confidence,” she told Indianexpress.com.

The season has hosted several prominent celebrities, including Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sourav Ganguly, Suniel Shetty Hema Malini and Jackie Shroff to name a few, in its special Friday episodes.