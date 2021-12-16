KBC 13: Ayushmann Khurrana felt Neena Gupta was ‘too hot’ to play his mom in Badhaai Ho

The last week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is turning out to be a star-studded treat for fans. After Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Badshah, Neha Kakkar and Sony TV bahus, host Amitabh Bachchan will now welcome Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta on the hotseat. The senior actors, who broke multiple stereotypes playing expecting parents in Badhaai Ho, will be seen talking about their journey in films.

During the shoot, while interacting with Big B, Neena Gupta revealed how she auditioned for Badhaai Ho wearing her house help’s outfit. She shared that she loved the script of the film at the first reading but did not get a call from the makers for a long time. After some time, she was suddenly called to meet the director Amit Sharma for the audition. When she inquired what she should wear, the assistant director asked her to wear a simple salwar-kameez, given the character was of a middle-class housewife.

“I had some stylish salwar kameez but here I had to wear a normal one. I somehow managed the top but did not have the salwar. While I was still pondering what I should do, I borrowed a white salwar from my cook and went ahead for the audition. The team seemed quite impressed with the look I managed to curate,” Neena Gupta stated.

That was not the only challenge for the actor as many in the team, including Ayushmann Khurrana, felt she wasn’t fit for the part. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor told the host that Ayushmann felt she was ‘too hot’ to play a mother. However, someone in the production got the director to watch her short film Khujli, where she plays a similar role. “That’s when they got convinced and signed me for the part,” she revealed.

While Gajraj Rao shared his memories of working with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba also joined for a candid chat via a video call. The on-screen couple will donate their prize money for a special cause — the Phool Varsha Foundation.

The Shaandaar Shukriya week will culminate tomorrow with Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh playing the game.