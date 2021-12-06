Amitabh Bachchan worries where to seat 21 members of Taarak Mehta cast, Jethalal suggests garba

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers are in for a treat, as the cast will join Amitabh Bachchan in the next episode of KBC 13. The promos promise much humour, laughter, and a playful exasperated ‘Hey Bhagwan’ from Bachchan, as he laughs at their antics.

In the promo, Big B calls the cast on stage, but is surprised to see 21 people standing around him. He asks them, “You are 21 people, how will everyone sit?”. To this, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal, replies, “What we’ll do is, two will take the hot seat and the rest of them will sit on the floor in a line.” Big B reacts with a ‘Hey Bhagwan!’ The Taarak Mehta cast seems to be in character for the show.

The fun doesn’t end there — as on the hot seat, Shyam Pathak, who plays the role of Patrakar Popatlal asks Bachchan to find a romantic partner for him. He lists the qualities that make him an eligible match, and also mentions his dough-kneading and cleaning skills. Another fun part of the promo is when Big B announces a break and Dilip Joshi brings an entire snack cart. The cast then dances to garba. In another promo, we got to see Dilip asking Big B if he ever scolds Abhishek Bachchan.

The episode will air on December 10.