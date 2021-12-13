KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan to re-enact Gulabo Sitabo scene with Ayushmann Khurrana, rolls roti with TV bahus

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to wrap up this week. And as a means to say thank you to fans, the makers have planned a special ‘Shaandaar Shukriya’ week for its audience. This week, the show will see multiple guests joining host Amitabh Bachchan for a fun time. From the promo videos released by Sony TV, the week looks like a blockbuster in itself.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor will grace the show to promote their film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The trio will also play the game for a special cause. Amid their gameplay, Ayushmann and host Bachchan will relive their Gulabo Sitabo days. The two actors will get on the stage to enact one of the hilarious scenes from the film.

#KBC13 ke aakhri hafte mein wo hoga jo ab tak na hua toh taiyaar hojaiye ek glamour entertainment hafte ke liye kyuki iss hafte humare hot seat par har roz ayenge naye kalakaar! Dekhiye inhe #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukriya hafte mein, Mon-Fri, at 9 PM, only on Sony. pic.twitter.com/QA2mMvMlPe — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 13, 2021

#KBC13 mein AB sir ke kehne par, Ayushmann ne gaaya Kishore Da ka ek bahut hi pyaara gaana, jo aapke dilon ko chhoo jaayega! Dekhiye iss adbhut palon #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukriya week mein, Mon – Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo pic.twitter.com/QLRqgPx7Hb — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 13, 2021

Big B will also request Ayushmann to sing for him and the audience. Keeping his request, the actor will sing, “Chookar Mere Mann Ko” from Amitabh’s 1981 film Yaarana. His performance will leave the veteran actor impressed and emotional as he will cheer for him.

In the other episodes, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen interacting with television heroines– Priya (Disha Parmar) from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Dr Deepika (Additi Gupta) from Dhadkan Zindagii Kii and Aakanksha (Chandni Sharma) from Kaama. With India’s Got Talent host Maniesh Paul joining in for a fun time, he will get Big B to compete with the ladies by rolling out rotis.

Meanwhile, Badhaai Ho couple Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, and ace cricketers Irfan Pathan-Harbhajan Singh will also play the game, Neha Kakkar and Badshah will add their musical touch to the week. In the promos shared, Badshah gets the thespian to rap along with him, while Neha sings “Chu kar mere mann ko” for the actor.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs Monday-Friday, 9 pm on Sony TV.