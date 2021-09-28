KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan tells Pratik Gandhi ‘it is all dialoguebaazi’ as he takes the hot seat, see Pankaj Tripathi’s reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been reeling in some renowned celebrities as a part of their weekly Shaandaar Shukravaar series where celebs play the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show for charity. This week, the Sony TV show will welcome actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi. The promo of the episode shows that this will be a fun ride for the host and the contestants.

Pratik, who became popular after playing Harshad Mehta in the Sony LIV series Scam 1992, was quite a sport on the show as he recited the famous dialogue “Risk hai toh ishq hai” and left Amitabh cheering for him. As Pratik said that no one can risk-taking abilities of a Gujarati businessman, Bachchan told him this is all ‘dialoguebaazi’. At this, the actor recited his famous dialogue from Scam 1992.

Pankaj aur Pratik jab hotseat par honge sang, tab #KBC13 ke manch par jamega ek alag hi rang! Dekhiye inn dono umda kalakaron ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati #ShaandaarShukravaar mein, 1st Oct raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan @TripathiiPankaj @pratikg80 pic.twitter.com/hqm2v2dYZY — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 28, 2021

The proceeds of Pratik and Pankaj’s winnings will go to Pandit Benaras Tiwari Hemanvanti Devi Foundation and Mukul Trust.

Last week, KBC 13 welcomed Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff as the actors shared many personal anecdotes about their childhood, friendship and their film career. Jackie shared that when he was still a newcomer, he once wanted to get Amitabh Bachchan’s autograph and whilst he was walking towards Big B, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan ran up to him to get his autograph.

The special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air on October 1 at 9 pm.