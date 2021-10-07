scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan takes a psychology test, check out the hilarious video

In the upcoming episode of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen undergoing a psychology test.

In a promo of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, contestant Rashmi from Pune is seen taking a psychology test of the superstar.

In the beginning, while giving her introduction, Rashmi expresses that sports and volleyball were her passion. But she could not play at the national level due to her height. Deciding to ultimately do something only in her field of interest, Rashmi pursued sports psychology, which required her to work with athletes for their ‘mental training’.

Later, after expressing his gratitude for the work she does, Amitabh Bachchan decides to undergo one of Rashmi’s psychology tests. A blotting paper with a drawing on it appears on the screen. Big B has to identify what the image is trying to say.

Being his usual witty self, Amitabh went on to give funny, cheeky answers as he tried giving his own interpretation to the photo. At one point, he said a part of the image represented chicken legs, which prompted Rashmi to say that the host was hungry. The contestant’s response left both Bachchan and the audience in splits.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

