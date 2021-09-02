KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan is grilled by ‘host’ Sourav Ganguly, ‘Dada daya kijiye hum pe’ 

Former skipper Virender Sehwag and BCCI chief and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly will be the guests for the upcoming special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. However, this time around, there is a special twist.

Instead of Big B sitting on the host’s seat, Ganguly will take on his role. The makers on Wednesday night released a clip from the episode. In the video, Ganguly can be seen facing the hot-seats of his ‘guests,’ Big B and Sehwag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Pointing to Sehwag, Ganguly informs Bachchan, “Aapka helpline hai yeh Sehwag,” (You have only Sehwag to depend upon as your helpline). Amitabh quickly turns to Virender Sehwag and requests him to support and advise the superstar if the need arises. This prompts Ganguly to say, “Iske upar vishwas mat kariega,” (Do not trust, Sehwag), thereby evoking laughter from the audience.

In the end, Amitabh gets grilled by the new host, even as the actor once again asks him to go gentle with him — “Dada daya kijiega hum pe.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “Hotseat par aagaye hai AB sir, aur saamne hai Sourav Ganguly, jo puchenge unse sawaal! Kya AB sir de paayenge jawaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par” (The roles are interchanged, AB sits on the hotseat as Sourav Ganguly turns the host. Will AB emerge victorious?).

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.