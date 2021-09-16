KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan scores a goal as he plays with P Sreejesh, gets Haryanvi tutorial from Neeraj Chopra

The latest promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 are sure to leave you excited for Friday’s episode of the quiz show which will host Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh. Not just the viewers, it seems host Amitabh Bachchan too had a lot of fun as he interacted with the two Olympians and learnt a few things about their respective sports.

In a promo of KBC 13 shared by Sony TV, Chopra, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, explained a few grips that are used to hold the javelin. He told Big B he would have loved to show him how to throw the javelin, but the actor jokingly asked him not to while pointing at the audience sitting in the studio.

Next, he wanted hockey player Sreejesh to show how he defends the goals for his team. Both senior Bachchan and Sreejesh were given hockey sticks. While Sreejesh stood in front of the goal post, the actor tried to score goals. After a few failed attempts, he hit a goal, and there were no bounds of his excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Sreejesh was a part of the men’s hockey team, which fulfilled the 41-year-old dream of a medal at the Olympics after winning a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

In another promo video, Amitabh asked Chopra why he chose javelin throw. The athlete shared, “My chacha (paternal uncle) once asked if I want to study or do something in sports. I thought I should say studies as that would make him happy, but he told me that he knows studying is not my cup of tea, hence I should do something in sports. I once saw my seniors playing the sport, and that is when I thought I will also do something in this only. That day only the sport made a special place in my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The 23-year-old Chopra clinched the country’s maiden Olympic medal in athletics with the best throw of 87.58m in Tokyo.

After some serious discussions, things took a hilarious turn when Chopra recreated Bachchan’s popular dialogue “Main Aur Meri Tanhai” from the movie Silsila in his Haryanvi accent. Later, both Sreejesh and Chopra joked that they are here to teach Haryanavi to the megastar of Bollywood and made him say a line or two in the language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV, from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.