On KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan reveals if he’s ever lied to wife Jaya Bachchan: ‘Pratidin jhoot bolna padhta hai’

We already know that Neena Gupta revealed on KBC 13 how Ayushmann Khurrana felt she was ‘too hot’ to play his mother in Badhaai Ho, and now, a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati showed host Amitabh Bachchan confessing that he often lies to wife Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh will host Neena and her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao in an upcoming episode of the game show.

The promo, shared on Sony Entertainment Television’s social media page, showed Neena asking Amitabh a series of questions. She started her quiz by asking him to reveal his most challenging role. Amitabh responded diplomatically, and said that each film is challenging in its own way. When Neena asked how he turns down film offers, Amitabh joked, “Film mile to sahi (First I need to get offers).”

Her next question put both Amitabh and Gajraj on the spot. Neena asked if Amitabh Bachchan has ever lied to his partner. Amitabh deflected by asking Gajraj to go first, but Gajraj stayed silent after Amitabh pointed out that his wife was also on set. Amitabh then revealed, “Humara aisa hai ke prati din humko jhoot bolna padhta hai (I have to lie every day).” While Neena Gupta nodded, Gajraj Rao burst out laughing.

In an earlier episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, guest contestants Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda had complained how Amitabh Bachchan keeps making fun of wife Jaya on the show. They had also ganged up on him and poked fun at his fashion sense.

As KBC 13 gears up for its season finale, a special ‘Shaandaar Shukriya week’ is underway. After the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui team, Sony TV actors, singers Badshah and Neha Kakkar, the Badhaai Ho couple will take to the hot seat. The last episode will feature Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh as guests.