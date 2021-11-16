KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blushes at mention of ‘Jaya’, says ‘what a beautiful name’

Host Amitabh Bachchan blushed at the mere mention of the name Jaya, during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Contestant Krishiv Khandelwal won the three-stage fastest finger first round to get a chance to play the game on the hot seat. He was accompanied on the show by his parents, Piyush and Jaya Khandelwal.

When Bachchan asked them their names, his eyes lit up when Krishiv’s mother told him that her name is Jaya. “Bahut hi sundar naam hai, Jaya (What a beautiful name, Jaya),” he said, and chuckled. Amitabh has been married to Jaya Bachchan since 1973. They have two children—actor Abhishek Bachchan and entrepreneur and writer Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, currently in its 13th season, is hosting a Student’s Week Special. Previously, the show has featured several guest stars every Friday. Past guests this season include Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Neeraj Chopra and others.

Bachchan has hosted all but one season of the game show, based on the UK’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Shah Rukh Khan took over hosting duties in season three.

In an appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, when Jaya was asked if she knew right away that she would marry Amitabh Bachchan, she blushed and said, “I didn’t know I would marry this man. But I got frightened.” Amitabh was taken aback by her reply. He asked, “You got frightened? Oh, this is the first time you said that.” Jaya said, “He was the only one who could, out of the lot of people I had known, who could dictate things to me and I allowed him to do that,” adding that she wanted nothing more than to ‘please’ him.