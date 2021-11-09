scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
MUST READ

KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question that made Geeta Singh Gaur quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

Geeta Singh Gaur won Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on Tuesday. She quit the show when faced with the Rs 7 crore question.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 9, 2021 10:02:25 pm
kbc 13Geeta Singh Gaur is the third crorepati of this season of KBC.

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan saw the third crorepati of the season, homemaker Geeta Singh Gaur. However, she faced a tough challenge when confronted with the jackpot Rs 7 crore question.

The 7 crore question that Geeta faced was – Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar’s grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests? The options were – Don Felipe, Don Henrique, Don Carlos, Don Francisco.

Geeta quit the game at this point. After quitting, she guessed the answer as Don Henrique, which was incorrect. The correct answer was – Don Francisco.

Before this, Geeta confidently answered the Rs 1 crore question. The question read – PK Garg and Homi D Motiwala are athletes from which sport, where they have also won a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award? The options given were – Golf, Polo, Yachting, Ice Hockey. The right answer here was Yachting.

Also Read |S P Balasubrahmanyam posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan, son SP Charan receives honour on his behalf

Geeta Singh Gaur is the third crorepati of this season, after Himani Bundela and Sahil Ahirwar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, 12 celebrity photos
Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X